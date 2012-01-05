5 People Playing A Guitar ... And Other Delights

Today I found three musical bits on Youtube that I liked. They've really made my day...
The first is a brief snatch of President Obama singing a few bars of Al Green:
Then on Radio 2 this morning I heard this song by Gotye, featuring Kimbra. I must admit they are two names I hadn't heard before and although the song isn't very cheerful, I'm still cheered to hear some talent like this in the 2010s....
And then I discovered this Canadian indie outfit Walk Off the Earth. They seem to specialise in really special cover versions - such as the one of the song above. Except they have 5 people playing 1 guitar....
