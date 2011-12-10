Europe, Cancer And The Coalition

But what does disturb me is the recent proposal regarding making all cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy to have to undergo medical assessments in order to receive benefits.
I think George Potter has explained the situation very well here:.
Macmillan aren't happy about this and, aside from all the ethical and moral reasons for us Lib Dems to want this group of cancer patients to receive unconditional support (which is my primary concern), it could potentially turn into a damaging PR disaster for the government and us as a party by association.
Given a choice betwen trusting MacMillan Cancer Care and trusting the government, I think most people will go for the former.... I certainly will....
I really hope that Lib Dems in government get this idea dropped. Quickly.
No comments:
Post a Comment