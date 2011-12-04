The Face Of Putin

I'm watching the Russian elections live ... on Russian TV. From what I can see on the screen, Putin's party is down to 49%.
Medvedev and Putin are talking to the media. Putin has the tired, unhappy expression that people normally have when they have lost an election.
Another thought. Why on earth does Russia, of all places, have elections in December?
I remember you. You're that guy in England I used to love reading. Glad you're back. You ARE back, right?
Oh Yes. I'm back. Really back.
